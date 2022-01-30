Merculet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,523.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $94,523.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

