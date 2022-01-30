Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $469.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

