Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

