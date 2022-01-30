Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 270.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,014,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 410,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 87,837 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock valued at $64,676,766 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

