Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,968,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $303.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.80 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.