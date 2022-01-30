Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $643.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.