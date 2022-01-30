Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $560.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $602.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

