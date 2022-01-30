Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

