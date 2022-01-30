Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $124.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.