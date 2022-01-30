Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,423 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

