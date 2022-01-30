Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MTR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.53%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

