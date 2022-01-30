MesChain 1-Day Volume Tops $59,596.00 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MesChain has a total market cap of $356,633.50 and approximately $59,596.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MesChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

MesChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MesChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MesChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MesChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MesChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MesChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.