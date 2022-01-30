Meter Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $652,995.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00008308 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $652,995.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002176 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.