Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

