Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$59.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.8200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.79%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

