Metronome Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00007794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $40.27 million and approximately $73,396.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,787,619 coins and its circulating supply is 13,643,045 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

