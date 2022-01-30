MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.66% of MFA Financial worth $33,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after buying an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 562,163 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.53 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

