MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CMU opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.