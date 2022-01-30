MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

