MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

MFV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 9,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

