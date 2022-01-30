MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$8.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. MGM China has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

