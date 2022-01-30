MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $437,057.97 and approximately $761.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001463 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056375 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00584582 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.