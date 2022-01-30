Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Midland States Bancorp worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 49.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.37 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

