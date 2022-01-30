MileVerse (MVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.83 Million

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $35.91 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

