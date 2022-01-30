MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Hits $80.73 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 114.7% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00019581 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $80.73 million and $137,483.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00247438 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,813,887 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.