Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

