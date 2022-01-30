Mina Achieves Market Cap of $824.17 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $824.17 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 363,780,032 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

