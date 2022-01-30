Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $941,045.91

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Minereum has a total market cap of $941,045.91 and $33,234.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,468,622 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.