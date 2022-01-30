Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0025 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.81 million and $3,950.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00119568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00176616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,389,549,352 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,339,785 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.