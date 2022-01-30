MIR COIN Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $39,574.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.40 or 0.06865591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.84 or 0.99969755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053426 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

