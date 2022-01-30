Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $207,108.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $118.85 or 0.00312889 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 82,344 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

