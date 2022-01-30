Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $169.55 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $169.55 or 0.00448995 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $3,087.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 66,401 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.