Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $21.12 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $21.12 or 0.00057260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $58,130.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 475,080 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

