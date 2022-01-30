Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,438.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for approximately $311.64 or 0.00844922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $8,438.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 30,082 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

