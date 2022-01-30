Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $41.41 million and $116,569.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $18.78 or 0.00049455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

