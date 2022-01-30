Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $421,001.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $421,001.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $61.95 or 0.00167318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 164,421 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

