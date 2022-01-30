Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,989 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems comprises about 8.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 3.78% of Mitek Systems worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 92.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $241,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 355,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

