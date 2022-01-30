Mithril Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00285491 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

