Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 9,900 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

