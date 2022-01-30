Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

