Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 109,800 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Endo International worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. Endo International plc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

