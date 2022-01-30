Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 600 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $250.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

