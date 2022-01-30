Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 28,563 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

TIGO opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.77. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

