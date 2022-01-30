Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 303,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX opened at $38.52 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

