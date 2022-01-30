Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

