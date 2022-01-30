Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 700 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.96 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

