MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

