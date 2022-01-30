MobileCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $658,108.00 (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00012667 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $357.45 million and $658,108.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

