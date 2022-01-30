MOBOX (MBOX) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $209.82 million and $68.17 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00007099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

