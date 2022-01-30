ModiHost Price Hits $0.0477 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $59,514.05 and approximately $11,734.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

