Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $285.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

